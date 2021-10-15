Advertisement

Man arrested after infant overdoses on heroin, police say

The child was given two doses of naloxone and was rushed to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
Jeffery Thompson
Jeffery Thompson
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jeffery Michael Thompson was arrested by the Knoxville Police Department on Oct. 13 at approximately 8 p.m. after officers were dispatched in regards to a one-year-old overdosing on what they believed to be heroin, a police report stated.

When American Medical Response arrived on the scene, the child had turned blue and was not breathing. Afterward, the child was given two doses of naloxone and was taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

The father of the child admitted to officers on the scene that he had shot up heroin in the bathroom while watching the child.

Thompson said he did not wash his hands following his drug use and fed the child string cheese and had touched her with his bare hands.

Shortly following the occurrence, Thomspon said the child became “woozy” and sleepy. Her eyes then rolled back and she stopped breathing, according to investigators.

The mother of the child was not on the scene during the incident.

A referral to the Department of Children’s Services was made.

This investigation remains ongoing.

