Man attends 270 Maryville High School football games

Adam Koontz said he fell in love with the Maryville Rebels years ago.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man has been to 270 straight Maryville football games spanning nearly two decades. Adam Koontz said he fell in love with the Maryville Rebels years ago.

“Fell in love with it when I was in school here and I never stopped,” he said.

Koontz said it’s more than just a game to him.

“The sense of community and the friendships I’ve built around here with the people that come to games. We talk every Friday.”

When he’s not watching football, he’s coaching it. He just finished his sixth year coaching the Maryville Southerners pee wee team.

“I love it because kids look up to me and I get to teach them and you learn a lot from them too. You learn how to be better, like a more patient person and stuff,” Koontz said.

He took the Southerners to their fourth straight super bowl recently, something he hopes the High School team can do as well.

“We gotta beat Oakland this year.”

