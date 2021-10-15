Notable games for Week-9 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are in the home stretch of the 2021 high school football season as teams vie for playoff spots and positioning in post-season play. Here’s a look at some of the key matchups scheduled for Friday night:

Pope John Paul II (5-2, 1-2 Division II-3A East/Middle) at Knoxville Catholic (4-2, 2-1)

Korey Mobbs Catholic Fighting Irish will look to rebound from a difficult loss when the host Pope John Paul II Friday night. The Irish were shutout at home last week by Trent Dilfer’s Lipscomb Academy team.

This is a must-win matchup for both teams with Pope John Paul II tied for third and Catholic tied for second in the region. Should be an interesting game with the key matchup being the Knight’s offense against the Fighting Irish defense. By the way, coach Mobbs of KCHS will be mic’d up during the first half of Friday night’s game. You can catch that segment during the Varsity All Access report on WVLT at 11pm.

Bradley Central (7-0, 4-0 2-6A) at Farragut (3-4, 1-2)

Despite their records, Farragut and Bradley Central out of Chattanooga, are fairly evenly matched teams. The Bears are undefeated, but the Admirals are not out of the post season conversation. In fact, a win tonight would be huge for Farragut’s playoff hopes.

The Admirals will have their work cut out for them on offense facing a Bradley Central defense that’s giving up just 12 points per game. a win gets Eddie Courtney’s team back to a .500 record both overall and in the region standings.

Kingston (6-1, 3-0 3-3A) at Signal Mountain (5-2, 2-1)

The only loss this season for the 6-1 Kingston Yellow Jackets came on the road against what can be an explosive Campbell Cou8nty team. Aside from that game, Brian Pankey’s defense has been stout turning back opponents on their way to a 3-0 region record. The Yellow Jackets have stung opposing offenses coming up with three shutouts so far this season.

Signal Mountain comes in with a 5-2 record and a win over the Yellow Jackets would tie Signal Mountain for second place in the region standings. Coach Pankey will be our live Zoom guest Friday night during the Varsity All Access report.

Jefferson County (5-2, 3-0 1-6A) at Science Hill (5-3, 2-0)

Certainly an interesting story line this season as been a Johnson City Science Hill team. Two of their three losses have come against Knoxville area teams Maryville and Powell. Spencer Riley’s Jefferson County Patriots can make it three losses to Knoxville area teams Friday night. The Pats are feeling good about their chances after already defeating a tough Dobyns-Bennett team on the road earlier this season.

This is a big game with both teams coming in undefeated in region play. The winner will take over sole ownership of first place in the region. Once again, be sure to check out Rick Russo and Zack Rickens for all the scores and highlights on the Varsity All Access report at 11pm on WVLT. You can also check on how your favorite teams are doing throughout the night inside the WVLT news pp.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.