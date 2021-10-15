Owner of Knoxville’s new puppy store has family connection to embattled Puppy Zone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new business, called The Puppy Shop, opened in Bearden Monday. Charles Glatz, the owner, moved the shop from Orlando, Florida because of family and a new law in the Sunshine state.

Charles Glatz said due to a new law that was effective on July 1, HB 45/SB 1138, pet stores were prohibited from selling dogs and cats. Instead, stores would have to partner with animal shelters and rescues to offer adoptable animals.

“So, we decided to move up from Orlando, Florida, move our store here from Orlando and we just opened on Monday,” Charles Glatz said. “So, we’ve been in the business for about twenty years now and we really love what we do.”

His brother, Steven Glatz, also owns a puppy store in the area, called Puppy Zone, that had previously seen controversy after a viral post on Facebook of the puppies’ conditions.

Due to the post, a protest was scheduled in hopes to shutter the business.

Puppy Zone had already been at the center of criticism before the viral post. But in 2018, a University of Tennessee student Jennifer Wilson and her mother posted concerning pictures of what they believed was the inhumane treatment of the dogs.

Shortly after in Sept. 2018, an inspector with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture visited Puppy Zone and determined that the store meets the threshold to require a license.

Charles Glatz said that his brother’s pet store was not associated with his and is treated as friendly competition.

The Puppy Store offers breeds, such as Yorkies, Huskies, and Bulldogs. In total, the store carries around twenty or thirty different breeds, Glatz said.

When asked where the puppies come from, Charles Glatz named various states and said they were not from puppy mills but from “good breeders.”

Puppies are allowed to be petted and played with at the store even if one doesn’t want to buy, according to Charles Glatz.

“You know, we aren’t trying to push anybody into buying a puppy that’s not ready to buy. If they just want to come in and pet the puppies and love on the puppies then we welcome them,” Charles Glatz said.

The Puppy Store’s grand opening will be held in approximately two weeks.

When asked what keeps Charles Glatz going after twenty years, the owner exclaimed he loved what he did.

“When you like what you do and love what you do, it’s really like you never really had a job or worked a day, you know,” Glatz explained.

