Advertisement

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is in a hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night.

Spokesman Angel Ureña said Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

Ureña said Clinton “is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rod of Iron Ministries deed
Gun-toting religious organization buys East Tennessee property
Jack Harmon’s death certificate doesn’t list COVID-19 as his cause of death, but his family...
Waiting to death: How COVID-19 killed an East Tenn. man who didn’t have the virus
Mark Alexander Bowman
Johnson City man charged with assaulting UT students turns himself in, police say
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Unmasked students to be counted absent, sent home says Superintendent Thomas

Latest News

KPD: No body cameras worn during deadly officer-involved shooting, here’s why
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
John Deere workers are the latest of thousands of employees in the country hitting the picket...
John Deere workers the latest to hit picket line
In this April 26, 2021, file photo Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked in a storage lot, near...
Boeing pilot involved in 737 Max testing indicted in Texas