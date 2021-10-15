Second amendment focused church details plans of Grainger County property

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A church that prides themselves on their second amendment right has bought a huge piece of land in Grainger County.

Rod of Iron Ministries, also known as World Peace and Unification Sanctuary, holds their church service in Pennsylvania, but recently purchased 225 acres of land off Thorn Hill Church Road for a retreat destination.

An administrator, Gregg Noll, said the organization, which has between 15 and 20 thousand followers, plans to include an orchard, nature trails, gun range, garden and event center in their new property.

If one wonders what the organization stands for Noll said, “if you’re not into the second amendment you probably won’t like our church.”

It’s not an uncommon sight at a Rod of Iron Ministries service to find someone wearing a crown decorated with bullets or holding an AR-15.

Noll explains that safety precautions are in place to make sure the weapons are used for their intended purpose.

“[The guns] are always unloaded, ziplocked, it’s there for symbolic ceremonial purposes never to be used in that setting,” Noll explained.

Noll said that the church also takes part in firearms training to ensure users are properly educated.

“As a church, we really support the use of firearms we do firearms training all the time with our young people we hold classes we open our classes to the larger community we think it’s important that people aren’t just using guns but they’re well trained well armed and well educated/firearm safety is critical,” Noll said.

Rod of Iron Ministries was founded by Hyung Jin Sean Moon, who calls himself the “Second King,” and provides hours-long daily broadcasts on spirituality and politics while wearing a crown made of bullets.

The property in Grainger County is expected to be complete in the next five years. Noll is hopeful that a part of the facility will be open to the public in the spring of 2022.

