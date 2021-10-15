Sen. Blackburn visits East Tennessee to discuss student programs, border and masking mandates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn was in East Tennessee Friday to discuss local programs helping students, the border crisis and masking mandates.

Senator Blackburn visited Junior Achievement in Clinton where she learned how the group is allowing students to gain exposure to local businesses. She said the goal of this is to have students think about what they want to do for their future sooner rather than later.

“Educational programs that you have at our junior colleges, at our community colleges, our TCAT’s are helping find students places to land in the workforce,” Sen. Blackburn said.

She also described the situation at the southern border as “chaotic” after visiting there just days ago.

During her trip she said local law enforcement and border control said sex and drug trafficking are on the rise.

Sen. Blackburn said, “What they’re subjected to with physical, emotional and sexual abuse is horrific.”

She said some solutions to this issue include building a border wall, reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy, and ending Catch and Release.

In terms of a masking policy, Sen. Blackburn said she doesn’t believe in what she calls a one size fits all mandate for masking and vaccinations.

This follows a federal judges temporary injunction requiring masks in Knox County Schools.

Sen. Blackburn said the decision should be made by parents and the school systems, not judges.

“They come to those decisions by having parent and teacher involvement with those decisions,” Sen. Blackburn said. " Employers are going to know how to work best with their workforce.”

She also believes a federal mask mandate does not work.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.