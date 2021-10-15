Steamy today ahead of rain and a big chill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our humid days and warm nights are nearly at an end. Above average temperatures continue for just one more day. A long-awaited change arrives early this weekend. That change: a strong front with rain and cold winds.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re nearing record highs Friday. The record stands at 87°, and dates back to the 1900s!

Friday will begin warm with areas of patchy dense fog, and transition to sunny with a high of 84. As the afternoon progresses, we’ll add in increasing cloud cover along with some occasionally gusty winds.

As the front arrives overnight, showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Winds will increase and temperatures drop sharply as this front passes through.

Showers are expected to wrap up by early afternoon, leaving us with clearing skies, occasionally breezy conditions, and a much colder high around 65.

LOOKING AHEAD

Chilly Saturday evening game, with Ole Miss coming to town. (WVLT)

The rain will be long gone by the Vols night game against Ole Miss, but it will be cold. In your “I’m All Vol” Forecast, prepare for a breezy bowl inside Neyland, with temps starting and finishing in the 50s!

Clear skies are expected Saturday night allowing chilly air to settle in. Expect lows in the mid to low 40s for the valley and upper 30s for the elevations.

Temperatures will gradually warm back into the low 70s by mid-week ahead of another cold front. That brings us more rain by Friday morning.

