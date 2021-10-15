Advertisement

Tennessee to recognize ‘Celebrate Babies Week’ in October

Thirteen Tennessee Mayors, including Glenn Jacobs, joined together in efforts.
Tenn. to recognize ‘Celebrate Babies Week’ in October
Tenn. to recognize ‘Celebrate Babies Week’ in October(Pexels)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Oct. 14, thirteen Tennessee Mayors, including Knox County’s Glenn Jacobs, joined together by proclaiming the week of Oct. 18 to Oct. 22 as Celebrate Babies Week.

Throughout the week, babies, their families and those who support them all over the state will be celebrated with community outreach, networking and education, a spokesperson said.

The Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee (AIMHiTN) in partnership with the Alliance for the Advancement of Infant Mental Health, commits the week each year as a celebration of infants, young children, and the families and professionals who care for them across Tennessee and around the world.

AIMHiTN said they concentrate on prenatal care to the child’s sixth birthday by delivering education, training, and resources to assist caregivers, educators, healthcare providers and other professionals in their everyday interactions with infants, young children and their families.

On Oct. 20, the public is invited to attend an online event focused on the “Foundations of Infant Mental Health” led by Dr. Diana Morelen, assistant professor of Psychology at East Tennessee State University. This event is free and will explore the foundations of infant mental health work, early brain development and early relational health and reflective practice.

The mayors who made the official proclamations include the City of Jackson, Madison County, Carroll County, Sumner County, City of Sevierville, Sevier County, Knox County, City of Knoxville, Johnson City, Tullahoma, Putnam County, City of Memphis and Henry County.

A spokesperson from the organization said they were very thankful for the mayors’ efforts.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyung Jin Sean Moon
Gun-toting religious organization buys East Tennessee property
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Mark Alexander Bowman
Johnson City man charged with assaulting UT students turns himself in, police say
Unmasked students to be counted absent, sent home says Superintendent Thomas
Cedar Springs
One of Knoxville’s oldest churches celebrating 225th anniversary

Latest News

Similar East Tennessee Children's Urgent Care Clinic in the area.
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to open Blount County urgent care
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee | Number of patients in East Tennessee hospitals hits lowest number in over two months
RSV Vaccine Trial
Knoxville clinic helping make first RSV vaccine available
Clinical Trials on COVID Pill
Knoxville clinic helping make COVID-19 vaccines approved as a pill