Tennessee to recognize ‘Celebrate Babies Week’ in October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Oct. 14, thirteen Tennessee Mayors, including Knox County’s Glenn Jacobs, joined together by proclaiming the week of Oct. 18 to Oct. 22 as Celebrate Babies Week.

Throughout the week, babies, their families and those who support them all over the state will be celebrated with community outreach, networking and education, a spokesperson said.

The Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee (AIMHiTN) in partnership with the Alliance for the Advancement of Infant Mental Health, commits the week each year as a celebration of infants, young children, and the families and professionals who care for them across Tennessee and around the world.

AIMHiTN said they concentrate on prenatal care to the child’s sixth birthday by delivering education, training, and resources to assist caregivers, educators, healthcare providers and other professionals in their everyday interactions with infants, young children and their families.

On Oct. 20, the public is invited to attend an online event focused on the “Foundations of Infant Mental Health” led by Dr. Diana Morelen, assistant professor of Psychology at East Tennessee State University. This event is free and will explore the foundations of infant mental health work, early brain development and early relational health and reflective practice.

The mayors who made the official proclamations include the City of Jackson, Madison County, Carroll County, Sumner County, City of Sevierville, Sevier County, Knox County, City of Knoxville, Johnson City, Tullahoma, Putnam County, City of Memphis and Henry County.

A spokesperson from the organization said they were very thankful for the mayors’ efforts.

