Tennessee sports betting panel picks executive director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - On Thursday, the Sports Wagering Advisory Council voted to select Mary Beth Thomas for the position.

Thomas currently serves as the general counsel in Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office. The Secretary of State’s duties in Tennessee include regulating fantasy sports and charitable gaming.

Under a law passed this year, the advisory council will take the reins of regulating sports betting from the Tennessee Lottery by January. Tennessee’s sports betting law passed in spring 2019 and the first bets were allowed in November 2020.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)