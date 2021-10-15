TN National Guard member arrested in undercover sex trafficking operation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Master Sgt. William Moore, who is a member of the 118th Wing of the Tennessee National Guard, was arrested by Metro Nashville Police in an undercover sex trafficking operation held on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

The MNPD’s Human Trafficking detectives led the undercover operation with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.

Moore was one of 15 men who were arrested during the operation.

Moore and the other men arrived at a Nashville hotel in response to internet ads posted by undercover officers who portrayed themselves as 16-year-old females, according to officials with the MNPD.

The Tennessee National Guard said Moore is on leave and they are assisting police in the investigation.

“The Tennessee National Guard takes these allegations very seriously. Moore has been placed on leave while we support and assist civil law enforcement as they continue their investigation. Once the civil legal process is complete, we will determine appropriate military disciplinary actions to take.” Darrin Haas, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Military Department, said.

Haas also said Moore’s charges did not reflect the values of the Air Force and the Tennessee National Guard.

