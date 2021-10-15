Advertisement

TN National Guard member arrested in undercover sex trafficking operation

The Tennessee National Guard said Moore is on leave and they are assisting police in the investigation.
TN National Guard logo
TN National Guard logo(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Master Sgt. William Moore, who is a member of the 118th Wing of the Tennessee National Guard, was arrested by Metro Nashville Police in an undercover sex trafficking operation held on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

The MNPD’s Human Trafficking detectives led the undercover operation with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.

Moore was one of 15 men who were arrested during the operation.

Moore and the other men arrived at a Nashville hotel in response to internet ads posted by undercover officers who portrayed themselves as 16-year-old females, according to officials with the MNPD.

The Tennessee National Guard said Moore is on leave and they are assisting police in the investigation.

“The Tennessee National Guard takes these allegations very seriously. Moore has been placed on leave while we support and assist civil law enforcement as they continue their investigation. Once the civil legal process is complete, we will determine appropriate military disciplinary actions to take.” Darrin Haas, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Military Department, said.

Haas also said Moore’s charges did not reflect the values of the Air Force and the Tennessee National Guard.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rod of Iron Ministries deed
Gun-toting religious organization buys East Tennessee property
Jack Harmon’s death certificate doesn’t list COVID-19 as his cause of death, but his family...
Waiting to death: How COVID-19 killed an East Tenn. man who didn’t have the virus
Mark Alexander Bowman
Johnson City man charged with assaulting UT students turns himself in, police say
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Unmasked students to be counted absent, sent home says Superintendent Thomas

Latest News

Thanks to Harry for the sunrise photo from the mountains
Powerful fall front rolls in Saturday morning
KPD: No body cameras worn during deadly officer-involved shooting, here’s why
Officer involved shooting
Suspect killed in South Knoxville officer-involved shooting identified
Making helmet covers at Lions Volunteer Blind Industries.
Blind and visually-impaired workers making mattresses and military gear in Morristown Facility