Advertisement

Airstream rally event kicks off in Cumberland Gap

Officials said the event would bring visitors to the area to enjoy the other campers and what the town has to offer.
Airstream event in Cumberland Gap
Airstream event in Cumberland Gap(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Airstream Rally event kicked off in Cumberland Gap for the weekend Thursday.

Airstreams, some from as far away as Texas, began to roll into East Tennessee Thursday for the event that was hosted by the East Tennessee Airstream Club and Guardians of the Gap.

Officials said the event would bring visitors to the area to enjoy the other campers and what the town has to offer.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, participants were invited to attend the “Streamin’ in the Gap” event to vote for their favorite.

During this Airstream Open House, Airstreamers was collecting their votes, by way of canned food, for a local food bank, according to a press release. Participants were asked to place their vote (canned item) in a bin in front of their favorite decorated Airstream to let their choice be known.

If you would like to learn more about the East Tennessee Airstream Club visit the club website or more about Airstreams visit their official website to sign up for a factory tour at the Jackson Center in Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother speaks after father causes baby to overdose on heroin
Knoxville mother speaks after father accused of causing baby to overdose on heroin
Donnie Gene Parker Jr.
TWRA mourns loss of Sevier Co. wildlife officer
Neighbors hear "Endless rounds" of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger county
Neighbors hear “endless rounds” of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger County
Hyung Jin Sean Moon
Gun-toting religious organization buys East Tennessee property
Alcoa Highway closed following single-vehicle crash
Alcoa Highway reopened following single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Beautiful fall day Sunday
Fall temperatures stick around with more sunshine
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Parents of Summer Wells to appear on Dr. Phil
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
THP: Armed robbery suspect arrested after pursuit from Hamblen Co. to Sullivan Co.
Alcoa Highway closed following single-vehicle crash
Alcoa Highway reopened following single-vehicle crash