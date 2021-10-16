Alcoa Highway closed following single-vehicle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department said they arrived on scene to a single-vehicle crash at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

The crash occurred near Starlite and Singleton Station.

Officers say the vehicle had struck a utility pole, causing power lines to hang over the highway. The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by family members.

Officers said all four lanes of Alcoa Highway will be shut down for around six hours to allow crews to recover the utility pole and its lines.

Drivers on Southbound 129 will be directed to Topside Road, and those going Northbound 129 will be directed either to Westbound Pellissippi Parkway or back onto Southbound 129.

Motorists should take extra caution when driving through this area and allow additional travel time

