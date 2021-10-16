Fall temperatures stick around with more sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine has returned and is expected to stick around for several days! The cooler air sticks around as well with another fall front moving in later next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight will be chilly! Your I’m All Vol Forecast for the 7:30 kick off of the Vols vs Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium looks chilly! Be sure to bring a sweater or even a blanket as temperatures will cool quickly into the lower 50′s by the end of the game.

Chilly Saturday evening game, with Ole Miss coming to town. (WVLT)

Temperatures will start out near 43 degrees Sunday morning. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the higher elevations drop into the upper 30s! We’ll warm up to 64 by Sunday afternoon with sunny skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunny skies continue for the new week. Temperatures will be very chilly come Monday morning. Highs will get into the upper 60s to lower 70s for the new work week.

We begin to warm again moving into the middle of the week. Clouds and humidity increase on Thursday before another cold front moves through, bringing temperatures back down.

Saturday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

