Knoxville Police Department commissions painting of SSG Ryan Knauss for family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department commissioned a local artist to paint a portrait of Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss, a Knoxville soldier who gave his life in Afghanistan, to give to his family.

The department posted about the act on Facebook Friday night, saying they decided to commission the painting to honor his memory. Local artist Heather Wolfe painted the portrait. Instead of payment, she asked the KPD to gather donations for Knauss’ family.

Wolfe worked around the clock to complete the painting and managed to finish it in just three days, the post said. She included the commendations Knauss was awarded posthumously in the portrait, including his Purple Heart.

“We hope that this portrait serves as both a source of comfort for the family and as a reminder of the immense gratitude that our department, city and country have for Staff Sgt. Knauss’s heroism and ultimate sacrifice,” the post read.

Like all of the Knoxville community, we were devastated to learn of the tragic death of Staff Sergeant Ryan C. Knauss,... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Friday, October 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.