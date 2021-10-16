Married couple celebrates love amid Ole Miss and Tennessee Rivalry.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday’s prime time contest between Tennessee and Ole Miss is testing the marriage of a Nashville couple with divided loyalties. Jerry and Renee Robertson spent several hundred dollars on a pair of second row seats for their first visit to Neyland Stadium.

It’s the first time since their marriage two years ago that their favorite teams have competed on the field.

Jerry said, “I was always a UT fan, you know,” while Renee, who grew up in Mississippi, said, “My family is all Ole Miss fans.” Jerry purchased tickets on the Vol side of the stadium, but previously they sat on the Ole Miss side during another big game.

The couple devoted a nearly three-day weekend to their visit to Knoxville, where they brought opposing expectations for a victory. They also have opposing views of former Vol Coach Lane Kiffin, who now coaches the Ole Miss team. Renee explained, “Went to a ladies’ luncheon this past summer, I met him and the players and we’re excited about it!” However, Jerry shares the perspective of many Vol fans who have bitter memories of Kiffin’s abrupt departure in 2009. “Myself, I think he’s a traitor, you know,” said Jerry.

The couple share a passion for football, and they take a good natured approach to their team loyalties. They each brought and completed outfits with shirts, hats and accessories in bright team colors. “If I’m winning, I’m gonna tease her. If she’s winning, she’s gonna tease me,” said Jerry. They held hands while strolling around UT Campus in anticipation of the big game. Their love, apparent.

“Oh, I love her with all my heart,” said Jerry.

“Oh, I love him dearly,” said Renee. “He’ll look better to me after we beat the crap out of them though.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.