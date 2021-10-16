Advertisement

Parents of Summer Wells to appear on Dr. Phil

The parents of the missing 5-year-old will appear on an episode of Dr. Phil.
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Don Wells and Candus Bly(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Donald Wells and Candus Bly, parents of missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells, are set to appear on an episode of Dr. Phil, according to Jerry Sharell, a representative with the show.

Summer Wells went missing in June. Since then law enforcement has dedicated thousands of hours to looking for the girl, but no one has found her yet. Don Wells recently gave a breakdown of what he thinks happened to his daughter in an exclusive report from WVLT News.

The two also began posting videos to YouTube, where they thanked the community and shared her story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

