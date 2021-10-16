Rain moves out and colder air settles in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to showers that are moving through and once this passes the colder air will start to rush in for the rest of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the rain leaves this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s as we go into the afternoon.

High’s on Saturday will be near 65 in Knoxville to 63 in Crossville.

Your I’m All Vol Forecast for the 7:30 kick off of the Vols vs Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium looks chilly! Be sure to bring a sweater or even a blanket as temperatures will cool quickly into the lower 50′s by the end of the game.

Chilly Saturday evening game, with Ole Miss coming to town. (WVLT)

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and temperatures near 45 to start Sunday. Plan ahead and keep the sweater handy so you stay nice and warm on the way to church.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sun will be out in full force for the remainder of the weekend and into the work week. We are expecting days in the mid to upper 60s and cool nights in the lower 40s.

We begin to warm again moving into the middle of the week. Clouds and humidity increase on Thursday before another cold front moves through, bringing temperatures back down.

