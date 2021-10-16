Vols, Rebels set for SEC Showdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fresh off two dominant performances in wins over Missouri and South Carolina, Tennessee will look to keep things rolling in a primetime clash against No. 13 Ole Miss on Saturday night inside a sold out Neyland Stadium.

The Vols announced the return of #CheckerNeyland to set the stage for one of the most anticipated games of the season. Find your color by visiting CheckerNeyland.com.

NEED TO KNOW

Neyland at Night

It will be a raucous environment on Saturday night inside a sold out Neyland Stadium as the Vols host their first home night game in SEC play since Oct. 5, 2019, against Georgia. UT has played three consecutive noon contests at home and Saturday’s showdown with the Rebels is the first of four consecutive games against top-15 ranked opponents for the Big Orange. The Vols sit in third place in the SEC East standings, while Ole Miss is one of three teams at 1-1 in a tie for second in the SEC West standings entering the game.

First Quarter DominanceUT has outscored opponents by an incredible 101-13 margin in the first quarter this season. The only team to score a touchdown on the Vols in the first quarter in six games this season was Florida.Tennessee has put up back-to-back 28-point first quarters for the first time in modern program history, doing so at Missouri and then last Saturday against South Carolina. The Vols are the first FBS team to achieve that feat vs. FBS opponents since Louisville did it during the first two weeks of the 2016 season, scoring 28 vs. Charlotte (Sept. 1) and 28 at Syracuse (Sept. 9). Tennessee is the first FBS team to put up multiple 28-point or more first quarters vs. FBS opponents in the same season since Josh Heupel’s UCF team did it in 2019.

Lighting Up the Scoreboard

With 249 points, Tennessee has already eclipsed its entire point total of 2020 (215 in 10 games). That tally is the most through the first six games of a season at UT since the 1990 SEC Championship team scored 253. The Vols’ 249 points rank sixth in the FBS and second in the SEC (Alabama 266). UT is averaging 41.5 points per game, good for seventh in the FBS.In SEC-only games, the Vols are putting up 40.3 points per game, which is second in the conference. In five of the six games under Heupel, the Vols have scored 30+ points. Only two coaches in UT history have achieved that feat - Heupel and Phillip Fulmer (1992-93). Heupel is the only coach in Vol history to score 40+ points in three of the first six games of a Tennessee tenure.

Face Paced Offenses

Saturday’s game matches the Power Five’s two most up-tempo offenses. Ole Miss is averaging 2.89 offensive plays per minute (No. 2 FBS), while UT puts up 2.87 plays per minute (No. 3 FBS). Utah State leads the FBS at 2.93. The Rebels and Vols are averaging 1.75 and 1.58 points per minute, respectively, which ranks second and third in the FBS. Ohio State leads the way at 1.83. UT averages 75.17 plays per game (20th in the FBS and second in the SEC). From 2018-20, Heupel’s UCF teams averaged a nation-high 3.04 plays per minute. The next closest was 2.78 by Wake Forest during that span. Heupel’s UCF squads averaged 79.97 plays per game.

Hendo Cinco

Hooker has taken control of Tennessee’s quarterback position in recent weeks. The graduate transfer from Virginia Tech has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five straight games for the first time in his career. He’s thrown 13 touchdown passes to only one interception during that span. Hooker the first UT quarterback to throw multiple TD passes in five straight games since Tyler Bray did it in six straight games to begin the 2012 season. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native’s 185.89 quarterback rating in 2021 ranks fifth in the FBS and first in the SEC.

SERIES HISTORY

Vols lead series, 44-20-1Tennessee and Ole Miss are meeting for the 66th time and first time Oct. 18, 2014, when the Rebels won 34-3 in Oxford. The Vols lead the series, 44-20-1, and have won 13 out of the last 15 meetings. The two teams are meeting for the first time in Knoxville in 11 years when UT beat Ole Miss, 52-14, on Nov. 13, 2010, in Derek Dooley’s first season. This is the first of back-to-back weeks vs. SEC West foes for the Vols.

ABOUT OLE MISS

Ole Miss enters this Saturday’s contest ranked No. 13 nationally in the AP Poll after a 4-1 start to the season. The Rebels held on for a 52-51 victory over No. 13 Arkansas last weekend to improve to 1-1 in SEC play. Mississippi is led by second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, who is 9-6 over since taking over the program prior to the 2020 season.

The Rebels are one of the nation’s top offensive teams, leading the SEC and ranking fourth nationally in scoring offense at 46.2 points per game. Their 561.6 yards per game ranks second in the FBS behind Ohio State (562.7 ypg). The Ole Miss is led by junior dual-threat quarterback Matt Corral, who ranks sixth in the nation and second in the conference in total offense, accounting for 350.4 yards per game. Corral has accounted for 20 total touchdowns (12 passing, 8 rushing) and has not committed a turnover yet this year. Corral’s top target in the passing game has been senior wideout Dontario Drummond, who leads the team with 26 receptions, 460 receiving yards and five touchdown catches.

While they have given up yards, the Rebels have been opportunistic on defense this season, leading the SEC with a plus-five turnover margin. They are led by senior linebacker Chase Campbell, who is tied for the team lead with 38 tackles and five tackles for loss while also recording three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble on the year.

