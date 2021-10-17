Advertisement

Cooler temperatures and sunshine continue for the new week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking another fall front that will bring rain in later
Feeling like fall Monday
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cooler and mild temperatures continue for the next several days. There is another fall front in the 8-day forecast that will bring us more rain and another cool down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It will be a very chilly start to your Monday. We will start out in the lower 40s for most, but those along the Plateau and up towards southeastern Kentucky could start out in the mid to upper 30s! Bundle up as you are heading out the door Monday morning.

Temperatures will warm up to near 68 by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Wear many layers as that sunshine will feel pretty warm Monday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

More seasonable temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies.

We begin to warm again moving into the middle of the week. Clouds and humidity increase on Thursday before another cold front moves through, bringing temperatures back down and some rain.

Sunday evening's 8-day planner
