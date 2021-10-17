Advertisement

Knoxville Police Department looking for missing 12-year-old

Ellis is wearing a blue shirt and hat and has a denim jacket on, officials said. He is just over five feet tall and 140 lbs.
Adrian Lamont Ellis
Adrian Lamont Ellis(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy. According to an announcement made by KPD, Adrian Ellis was last seen on Cumberland Avenue earlier Saturday evening.

Those with information should call 911 immediately.

