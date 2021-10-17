Advertisement

KPD: Three dead following Sunday morning crash

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were killed following a crash that occurred around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers with KPD responded to the crash on the ramp from I-40 West to Weisgarber Road. Once on the scene, Crash Reconstruction investigators were requested based on the severity of the crash, officials said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators believe that a Dodge pickup was traveling on the exit ramp when it left the roadway and struck the guardrail. Following the crash, the three occupants got out of the vehicle and stood beside it when a Chevrolet truck struck all of them and the Dodge.

All three people were pronounced dead on the scene, investigators said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was removed from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims were withheld pending notification of next of kin, officials said.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

