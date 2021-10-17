Advertisement

Rural Metro Fire responds to barn fire in Halls

No injuries were reported in the fire.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a barn fire at approximately 10:32 a.m. Sunday morning located at 8851 Highland View Road in Halls.

Once on the scene, crews found a large metal barn fully engulfed by flames, officials said.

The barn had electricity and was filled with a lot of equipment and multiple exposures. Crews said they saved all of the exposures but the barn was a total loss.

The nearest hydrant was approximately 3000 feet away so water supply was an issue. However, the crew used a second pumper to boost the pressure.

No injuries were reported in the fire and the investigation remains ongoing.

