SEC to review behavior after UT’s game against Ole Miss

SEC Reviews Tennessee Behavior Will the SEC impose sanctions on UT? Zach Rickens discusses what happened at Neyland Stadium last night and today's other top headlines. https://bit.ly/3BUvPBg Posted by WVLT on Sunday, October 17, 2021

UT, SEC officials make statements after chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game

The University of Tennessee and SEC officials made statements after Vols fans became disorderly during Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.

A call involving a first down caused the fans to start booing and throwing debris onto the field towards the end of the game.

KPD: Three dead following Sunday morning crash

Three people were killed following a crash that occurred around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers with KPD responded to the crash on the ramp from I-40 West to Weisgarber Road. Once on the scene, Crash Reconstruction investigators were requested based on the severity of the crash, officials said.

Rural Metro Fire responds to barn fire in Halls

Rural Metro Fire responded to a barn fire at approximately 10:32 a.m. Sunday morning located at 8851 Highland View Road in Halls.

Once on the scene, crews found a large metal barn fully engulfed by flames, officials said.

Sevierville, Pigeon Forge Police assist former VP Mike Pence during recent visit

The Sevierville and Pigeon Forge Police Departments said they were privileged to assist former Vice President, Mike Pence, during his most recent visit to Sevier County.

Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence visited Pigeon Forge Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Gun-toting religious organization buys East Tennessee property

A gun-centric religious group known for its politically-charged commentary and use of AR-15s in ceremonies has purchased a 130-acre property in Grainger County to serve as a retreat center.

Rod of Iron Ministries, also known as World Peace and Unification Sanctuary, is a Second Amendment-focused church preparing to lead a hypothetical nation dedicated to becoming the new Kingdom of God. The Rod of Iron website likens AR-15 assault rifles to the rod of iron mentioned in the Bible and uses them in worship and religious ceremonies.

