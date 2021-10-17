Sevierville, Pigeon Forge Police assist former VP Mike Pence during recent visit
While in the area, Mike Pence spoke at the Celebrators Conference.
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville and Pigeon Forge Police Departments said they were privileged to assist former Vice President, Mike Pence, during his most recent visit to Sevier County.
Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence visited Pigeon Forge Wednesday, Oct. 13.
While in the area, Mike Pence spoke at the Celebrators Conference.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.