Advertisement

Sevierville, Pigeon Forge Police assist former VP Mike Pence during recent visit

While in the area, Mike Pence spoke at the Celebrators Conference.
Left to right: PFPD Officer Jimmy McMann, PFPD Corporal Bryson Maples, PFPD Corporal Russell...
Left to right: PFPD Officer Jimmy McMann, PFPD Corporal Bryson Maples, PFPD Corporal Russell Parker, former VP Mike Pence, SPD Officer Brandon Tinker, SPD Sergeant Caleb Brien.(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville and Pigeon Forge Police Departments said they were privileged to assist former Vice President, Mike Pence, during his most recent visit to Sevier County.

Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence visited Pigeon Forge Wednesday, Oct. 13.

While in the area, Mike Pence spoke at the Celebrators Conference.

SPD was privileged, along with PFPD, to assist former Vice President Mike Pence during his recent visit to Sevier...

Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Sunday, October 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors hear "Endless rounds" of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger county
Neighbors hear “endless rounds” of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger County
Alcoa Highway closed following single-vehicle crash
Alcoa Highway reopened following single-vehicle crash
Mother speaks after father causes baby to overdose on heroin
Knoxville mother speaks after father accused of causing baby to overdose on heroin
Donnie Gene Parker Jr.
TWRA mourns loss of Sevier Co. wildlife officer
Puppy at The Puppy Store
Owner of Knoxville’s new puppy store has family connection to embattled Puppy Zone

Latest News

Police lights
KPD: Three dead following Sunday morning crash
Neyland Stadium
UT, SEC officials make statements after chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game
Vols fans delay Ole Miss game by throwing debris onto field
Vols fans delay Ole Miss game by throwing debris onto field
Neyland Stadium
Vols comeback falls short as Rebels win 31-26