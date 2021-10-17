Sevierville, Pigeon Forge Police assist former VP Mike Pence during recent visit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville and Pigeon Forge Police Departments said they were privileged to assist former Vice President, Mike Pence, during his most recent visit to Sevier County.

Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence visited Pigeon Forge Wednesday, Oct. 13.

While in the area, Mike Pence spoke at the Celebrators Conference.

SPD was privileged, along with PFPD, to assist former Vice President Mike Pence during his recent visit to Sevier... Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Sunday, October 17, 2021

