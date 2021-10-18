Chandler named to Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler has been named to the 20-man Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Preseason Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Now in its 19th year, the Bob Cousy Award annually honors the top point guard in college basketball. Chandler is the only true freshman included on the 20-player preseason watch list.

Rated by ESPN as the nation’s top point guard in the Class of 2021, Chandler earned All-America honors from McDonald’s, Spalding and Sports Illustrated after leading Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) to the championship game of the prestigious GEICO Nationals tournament in April.

Over the summer, Chandler was part of the 12-man USA Basketball Men’s U19 Team that captured a gold medal at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia.

In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10, before decreasing to five in late February. In March, a winner will be selected.

