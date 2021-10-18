Chilly ahead of a few seasonable days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The week starts out chilly, but the afternoons are becoming more mild for a few days. Then another cold front moves in later this week, taking us back to below average temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a very chilly start to your Monday, and we have patchy dense fog. Temperatures are in the mid 30s to low 40s. Knoxville starts the day around 41 degrees, but the higher elevations are colder. Bundle up as you head out the door this morning.

The views continue to be all clear, and that sunshine helps our comfort on an otherwise “chilly” day. Temperatures warm up to around 68 degrees, which is just a few degrees below average. There is a light breeze out of the northwest.

Tonight stays clear, with patchy fog again around the waterways. We’ll start Tuesday around 41 degrees, with a light breeze. (Seasonable low is 48 degrees for Knoxville.)

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is sunny and back to seasonable, with a high around 72 degrees. Wednesday inches up a little more, but that’s because a front is on the way.

Clouds and humidity increase on Thursday, as a cold front moves in scattered rain and storms in the afternoon.

We’ll wrap up the week with highs back in the 60s. If you’re planning some fall fun or festivals this weekend, we’re looking at stay mountain rain on Saturday and isolated rain chances Sunday.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.