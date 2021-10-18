Advertisement

Crash causes power outage in Monroe County

An accident caused parts of Madisonville City to be without power, according to Monroe County Emergency Services.
Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An accident caused a power outage in parts of Madisonville City, according to Monroe County Emergency Services.

“We will not release any names from the accident and we are not sure how long it’ll be out,” officials said. “Thank you for your patience.”

