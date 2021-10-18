Advertisement

Fall-like temperatures stick around with more sunshine

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cold front that will bring us some rain later this week
More sunshine Tuesday
More sunshine Tuesday
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mornings will remain on the chilly side with more seasonable temperatures by the afternoon! We are tracking a cold front that will bring us some rain by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays clear, with patchy fog again around the waterways. We’ll start Tuesday around 41 degrees, with a light breeze. (Seasonable low is 48 degrees for Knoxville.)

We are slightly warmer Tuesday with a high around 72 degrees which is average for this time of year. The sunshine looks to continue as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday inches up a little more, but that’s because a front is on the way. We’ll still see those mostly sunny skies with highs getting to 74 degrees.

Clouds and humidity increase on Thursday, as a cold front moves in scattered rain and storms in the afternoon.

We’ll wrap up the week with highs back in the 60s. If you’re planning some fall fun or festivals this weekend, we’re looking at stay mountain rain on Saturday and isolated rain chances Sunday.

Monday evening's 8-day forecast
Monday evening's 8-day forecast

