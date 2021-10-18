Advertisement

Baby killed by family dog, animal euthanized

Officials said the dog became aggressive toward emergency responders and was put down on the scene.
Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 6-month-old was found dead by authorities after being attacked by the family dog, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 17 at approximately 6:15 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a baby not breathing due to an attack by the family dog. The residence was located on Apache Lane in Kodak, officials said.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found the infant dead and another person injured who lived in the home, a release stated. The resident was injured while trying to protect the child from being attacked, according to officials.

Officials said the large dog became aggressive toward emergency responders and was put down on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by SCSO.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neyland Stadium
Students who threw trash cannot attend future games, UT officials say
Vols fans delay Ole Miss game by throwing debris onto field
UT, SEC officials make statements after chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game
KPD: Victims identified following Sunday morning crash
KPD: Victims identified following Sunday morning crash
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Neighbors hear "Endless rounds" of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger county
Neighbors hear “endless rounds” of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger County

Latest News

Honoring Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
New pedestrian bridge named after Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
Hamblen County deputies investigating car fire
Police investigating Hamblen Co. car fire
More sunshine Tuesday
Fall-like temperatures stick around with more sunshine
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions