Fatal crash closes all lanes on Oak Ridge Turnpike
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Oak Ridge Turnpike at Wisconsin Ave., according to Oak Ridge Police Department Spokesperson Lauren Gray.
The crash involved two vehicles and happened just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Gray.
The crash caused all lanes of the Oak Ridge Turnpike near Wisconsin Avenue to close.
“The roadway is expected to remain closed for a couple of hours while officers investigate,” said Gray.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call ORPD at 865-425-4399.
This is a developing story.
