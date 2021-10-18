Advertisement

Fatal crash closes all lanes on Oak Ridge Turnpike

One person has died following a crash on Oak Ridge Turnpike near Wisconsin Avenue, according to Oak Ridge Police Department Spokesperson, Lauren Gray.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Oak Ridge Turnpike at Wisconsin Ave., according to Oak Ridge Police Department Spokesperson Lauren Gray.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Gray.

The crash caused all lanes of the Oak Ridge Turnpike near Wisconsin Avenue to close.

“The roadway is expected to remain closed for a couple of hours while officers investigate,” said Gray.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call ORPD at 865-425-4399.

This is a developing story.

