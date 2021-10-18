“If you have a dream, grab it and never let go” | Colin Powell’s legacy felt in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Secretary of State General Colin Powell died from COVID-19 on Oct. 18, according to his family. The 84-year-old was fully vaccinated, but was immuno-compromised, due to a battle with cancer.

The general is widely known as the first Black secretary of state whose leadership molded foreign policy under two presidents. His reputation took a hit after he admitted to a faulty United Nations report, advocating for the Iraq War, but continued to be an inspiration to others.

Powell reportedly made several trips to Knoxville, leaving an impression on those who got a chance to hear him speak at the Knoxville Coliseum back in 2010, including Jason Johnston.

“He said if you have a dream, grab it and never let go,” Johnston said. “(He shared) a few small examples of how to lead people in a way that’s very meaningful. It was an all-inspiring type of speech.”

More than a decade later, Johnston said he’s still leaning on Powell’s legacy and words of encouragement to help lead his own team of employees through COVID-19.

“Managing a group of people that had such varying degrees or no fear. It was a challenging time to get people through. I feel like we’ve changed a lot of lives,” Johnston said.

Powell earned the the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice.

Governor Bill Lee posted on Twitter saying he and his wife mourn the loss.

“One of America’s most dedicated public servants,” Lee said. “Gen. Colin Powell was a fearless & committed leader who faithfully served our nation with integrity & purpose. Americans will not forget his legacy.”

