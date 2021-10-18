Advertisement

Judge limits unpaid leave for unvaccinated workers at Oak Ridge lab

The six workers who sued have argued they were told the unpaid leave would be indefinite
Photo courtesy of ORNL
Photo courtesy of ORNL(WVLT)
By David Sikes and Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A federal judge has limited the ability for now for the nonprofit running Oak Ridge National Laboratory to place employees on unpaid leave who receive exemptions to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley in Knoxville issued the temporary restraining order Friday, barring UT-Battelle from placing employees on indefinite unpaid leave or firing them after they receive a religious or medical accommodation to the vaccine.

The six workers who sued have argued they were told the unpaid leave would be indefinite. Their employer replied that the leave will last 60 days with health benefits intact, and the leave will be reevaluated at that point.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vols fans delay Ole Miss game by throwing debris onto field
UT, SEC officials make statements after chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
KPD: Three dead following Sunday morning crash
Neighbors hear "Endless rounds" of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger county
Neighbors hear “endless rounds” of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger County
Vols fans delay Ole Miss game by throwing debris onto field
Vols fans delay Ole Miss game by throwing debris onto field
Neyland Stadium
Students who threw trash cannot attend future games, UT officials say

Latest News

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Special session to address Ford factory incentives begins
Chilly start to the week.
Chilly ahead of a few seasonable days
Your Forecast: Chilly start to the week
Your Forecast: Chilly start to the week
While in the area, Mike Pence spoke at the Celebrators Conference.
Sevierville, Pigeon Forge Police assist former VP Mike Pence during recent visit