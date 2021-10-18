Advertisement

Mayor Glenn Jacobs to help pin Phoenix Medal Award to Rural Metro firefighters

This comes after an incident that occurred in April.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Madison Harber will pin the prestigious Phoenix Medal on Rural Metro firefighters on Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

The event will be held at 108 Butler Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918.

This comes after an incident that occurred in April, in which, Harber pulled out of her subdivision on East Emory Road and was struck in the driver’s side by another vehicle.

Her vehicle was heavily damaged, and Madison was left leg was barely attached to her body, according to officials. She was also losing a dangerous amount of blood.

Firefighters and Paramedics worked hard to save her life and her leg. In the end, both were saved.

They used the Nationally recognized practice of “Stop the Bleed” with tourniquets to control the bleeding along with some advanced lifesaving skills, to save her life.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neyland Stadium
Students who threw trash cannot attend future games, UT officials say
Vols fans delay Ole Miss game by throwing debris onto field
UT, SEC officials make statements after chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game
KPD: Victims identified following Sunday morning crash
KPD: Victims identified following Sunday morning crash
Neighbors hear "Endless rounds" of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger county
Neighbors hear “endless rounds” of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger County
Vols fans delay Ole Miss game by throwing debris onto field
Vols fans delay Ole Miss game by throwing debris onto field

Latest News

KPD: Victims identified following Sunday morning crash
KPD: Victims identified following Sunday morning crash
More sunshine Tuesday
Fall-like temperatures stick around with more sunshine
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game
SEC Commission fines University of Tennessee following gameday behavior
Registration opens for 2022 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
Kennedy Chandler
Chandler named to Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List