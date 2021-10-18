Mayor Glenn Jacobs to help pin Phoenix Metal Award to Rural Metro firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Madison Harber will pin the prestigious Phoenix Metal on Rural Metro firefighters on Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

The event will occur at 108 Butler Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918.

This comes after an incident that occurred in April, in which, Harber pulled out of her subdivision on East Emory Road and was struck in the driver’s side by another vehicle.

Her vehicle was heavily damaged, and Madison was left leg was barely attached to her body, according to officials. She was also losing a dangerous amount of blood.

Firefighters and Paramedics worked hard to save her life and her leg. In the end, both were saved.

They used the Nationally recognized practice of “Stop the Bleed” with tourniquets to control the bleeding along with some advanced lifesaving skills, to save her life.

