New pedestrian bridge named after Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

A groundbreaking ceremony for the bridge will be on Nov. 8 at Gibbs High School.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new pedestrian bridge will be named after Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, according to the United Veterans Council of East Tennessee, Inc.

Posted by The United Veterans Council of East Tennessee, Inc. on Monday, October 18, 2021

Sgt. Knauss was one of the thirteen servicemembers killed in Kabul, Afghanistan back in August.

He was a Knoxville native and graduated from Gibbs High School.

The non-profit organization said in a Facebook post that the groundbreaking ceremony for the bridge will be on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at Gibbs High School.

The event is open to the public.

All 13 servicemembers were awarded a posthumous Purple Heart by President Biden for their service.

Knauss was 23-years-old when he died and was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

WVLT News spoke with Wayne Knauss, Ryan’s grandfather, moments after he and his wife landed at McGhee Tyson Airport after the service. The couple wanted to thank the Knoxville community for all the outpouring of support they received over the past few weeks.

