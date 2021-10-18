Police investigating Hamblen Co. car fire
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car fire from Saturday morning.
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car fire that occurred on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 16, according to officials.
The car fire took place on North Moore Road in Whitesburg, according to officials.
Those with information are urged to contact the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 432-586-37881 or Detective Sgt. George Sauceman at 423-585-4576.
