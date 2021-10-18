Advertisement

Police investigating Hamblen Co. car fire

Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car fire from Saturday morning.
Hamblen County deputies investigating car fire(Hamblen Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car fire that occurred on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 16, according to officials.

The car fire took place on North Moore Road in Whitesburg, according to officials.

Those with information are urged to contact the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 432-586-37881 or Detective Sgt. George Sauceman at 423-585-4576.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an auto fire that occurred on Saturday morning October 16, 2021, on...

Posted by Hamblen County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

