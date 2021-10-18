Registration opens for 2022 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon finished with great records, registration for the 2022 race is now underway.

The race weekend will be March 26-27.

Early registration discounts are offered to participants who sign up through Oct. 31.

Current early registration fees are as the following:

Full Marathon: $65

Half-marathon and two-person relay: $50

Four-person relay: $40

5K: $25

Kids Run: $10

The fees will increase on Nov. 1, according to officials.

“The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is returning this spring!” Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Executive Director Jason Altman said. “Having a fall race this year after several delays since 2019 was welcome, but we’re thrilled to celebrate race weekend’s homecoming as a spring event. On the heels of witnessing the strength and enthusiasm of participants earlier this month, let’s build on that momentum: Set a goal, sign up and start getting ready for an amazing race weekend in 2022.”

Group training runs will begin in December to help participants, a spokesperson with the event said. The runs will take place on most Saturdays at 7:30 a.m.

Weekly groups runs are free, open to the public and race registration is not required to participate. Beginning and advance options will be available.

If interested, more information will be available at their training website, where the group run schedule will be posted leading up to December.

For more information about the marathon or to register, visit the official website.

