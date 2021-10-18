Special session to address Ford factory incentives begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT / AP) - The Tennessee General Assembly will address funding, buildout, and oversight of a campus where Ford plans to build pickup trucks.

A special legislative session starts Monday, October 18. It’s unclear how long the special session will last. Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation formally announced the Blue Oval City project last month.

The electric F-series trucks will be built at the $5.6 billion Memphis Regional Megasite industrial complex.

Tennessee has offered $500 million in incentives to help secure the project, which is expected to create about 5,800 new jobs. Those incentives must be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

