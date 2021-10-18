Advertisement

TDOC launches ‘Operation Blackout’ to keep children safe during Halloween

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Correction is aiming to protect children with the launch of its annual statewide operation that keeps children safe from sex offenders during Halloween.

“Operation Blackout” adds protection for children by setting specific rules that sex offenders must follow during the month of October.

Sex offenders are not allowed to put up Halloween decorations, attend Halloween functions, distribute candy or leave their porch light active on Halloween night.

“There are just under 4,000 sex offenders on supervision living amongst us in Tennessee,” said Commissioner Tony Parker. “While we hope these folks are doing what they are supposed to, it is our job to confirm it. As a father, I am appreciative of these officers canvasing our communities to ensure everyone has a safe, enjoyable night.”

TDOCofficials will perform surprise home checks throughout the month and compliance checks on Halloween night.

