Tennessee Bureau of Investigation warns of fake caller scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation went to social media to warn the public of a spoofing scam.

Officials said they had received several reports from people saying they had received calls from someone identifying themselves as a TBI officer.

The ‘officer’ reportedly said they were following up on an alleged complaint and asked for personal information, according to TBI.

Officials warn that the calls are spoofing the TBI’s phone number and that real officers would not make that call.

“TBI officers are not – and would not – make such phone calls. Anyone receiving this kind of phone call should ignore the call..,” the social media post said.

If you receive a call like this and want to report it, do so at 1-800-TBI-FIND or TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

