UT Men’s Basketball ranked in Preseason AP Top-25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s Men’s Basketball team is set to open the season as an AP top-25 team. The Vols came in ranked 18th in the Preseason AP Top 25.

The list was released Monday.

The ranking marked the third time in the past four seasons that Tennessee was ranked preseason and the 16th time in program history that the Vols have been ranked as a preseason top-25 team.

Tennessee is scheduled to face at least eight of the AP Preseason ranked teams this season, including top-five teams.

Overall, 12 of Tennessee’s 31 regular-season games are against teams either ranked or receiving votes in the preseason AP Poll, according to a release.

Tennessee is set to add the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class as well as return a group of experienced veterans to this year’s squad, led by super-senior forward John Fulkerson and guards Victor Bailey Jr., Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi.

The first game of the season is Nov. 9 against Tennessee-Martin.

Fans can learn more about tickets and games on the team’s website.

