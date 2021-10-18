Advertisement

Writers Block: A story all ages can relate to

George Bove uses the main character to tell a story of growing up and finding your place.
A book for all ages.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You may have seen this book in Tennessee-themed stores around East Tennessee, “The Little Orange T.” written by George Bove and illustrated by Kristi Lynch.

The book follows the Little ‘T’ through his growth to becoming the Big ‘T’ and the obstacles he overcomes on his way.

“‘The Little Orange T’ is a classic tale of finding really where you belong. That search and the fine folks that help you along the way and finally coming home and that home being the great East Tennessee.”

Kristi Lynch collaborated with Bova to create the character. She said she wanted it to be easy for anyone to recreate. “The lines don’t have to be perfectly straight, they can be just whatever you want,” she said. Lynch used watercolors and a black marker to create the character.

“The Little Orange T is very special because this is where we get the Power T from. The Little Orange T grows up to be the Big Orange T so we had to have a kind of look,” said Bove.

You can find the book in stores or online

