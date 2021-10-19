Bystander helps police officer fighting with man with loaded gun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A witness to a car crash helped a Knoxville Police Officer while he struggled with a man who had a loaded gun Monday.

According to a report from the KPD, David McGaha ran his car off of Hunter Hill Drive Monday morning. When an officer, identified as Mitchell Tipton, arrived, he saw a bystander trying to help McGaha out of his car and struggling. McGaha would not respond to commands and became upset after the responding officer tried to help him out of his car, the report said.

According to the report, the bystander and Officer Tipton managed to get McGaha out of his car while he made threats to the officer and punched him in the face. A loaded gun fell from McGaha’s person during the altercation, the report said, and he grabbed Officer Tipton’s handcuffs.

The two were able to handcuff McGaha and place him in a KPD cruiser, the report said. McGaha reportedly kicked at the windows of the cruiser and was under the influence at the time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.