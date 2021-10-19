Food City to host hiring event in preparation of holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food City will be holding a company-wide hiring event in preparation for the busy holiday season, officials with the company announced Tuesday.

The company plans to hire 1,500 employees for both entry-level and experienced positions. Those interested will be able to apply for positions like meat cutter, cake decorator and retail management, as well as warehouse positions.

The hiring event will be Thursday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those interested can apply online at foodcity.com or visit a Food City store to fill out an application.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.