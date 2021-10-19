Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing man. Stone Horton, 24, was last seen in White Pine driving a 2011 Cadillac DTS with tag 0R12M0.

According to officials, he was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a white shirt and prescription sunglasses. Horton could also have contacts in Sevier County and North Carolina.

Those with information should contact Detective Heather Sharpe at (865)-397-4911, ext. 1310 or hsharpe@jeffersoncountytn.gov.

