Knoxville Area Urban League receives grant to help local homeowners

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL) received a $10,000 grant from the Bank of America to help support its housing stability programs.

Felix Harris, the VP of Housing & Community Development for the Knoxville Area Urban League said the grant will be used to help educate families on the process of purchasing a home and will provide counseling to help clients keep their homes.

“Our main focus right now is to stop evictions,” said Harris. “For those who are facing evictions from the standpoint of rent. We are assisting clients from that standpoint, helping them find and stay in their homes either through the Knox Housing Assistance Program, or just aiding them ourselves in trying to find new homesHarris says the Urban League has seen an increase of clients needing assistance on keeping their homes during the pandemic.”

Phillippa Satterwhite said she became a first-time homeowner with the help of Harris and the KAUL.

“We worked on a plan, we talked about what my options were, it was really helpful and it kind of really gave me a good perspective about how I can really go about buying a home on my own,” shared Satterwhite. “I think that the Urban League provides so many different resources to so many types of people and different walks of life. I think that a lot of people benefit from having them here.”

For 50 years, the Knoxville Area Urban League has been certified as a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) housing counseling agency.

To find out more information and how to donate to the Knoxville Area Urban League, you can call them directly at (865)-524-5511 or click here for their website.

