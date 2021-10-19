Advertisement

Knoxville officials wrangle pigs on the loose on Alcoa Highway

The two pigs went loose on Alcoa Highway near Maloney Road.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You may have heard of the chicken crossing the road, but what about the pig?

Knoxville Animal Control Officers said they helped wrangle in two pigs who had gotten loose Tuesday morning.

The pigs went loose on Alcoa Highway near Maloney Road.

KPD tweeted a photo with one of the animal control officers.

“You don’t see this everyday,” the post read.

