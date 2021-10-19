Lady Vol Basketball ranks in AP Preseason Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee women’s basketball team is ranked No. 15 in the Preseason Associated Press Poll that was released on Tuesday.

This is the first time the team has appeared in the preseason poll under Head Coach Kellie Harper.

Opening the year at No. 15



We'll be taking on 8 opponents ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25, including each of the top 3.





The Lady Vols ended the 2020-21 season at No. 13 in the AP poll, marking Tennessee’s first year-end placement since winding up 12th in 2017-18.

Tennessee is one of four SEC teams making the poll, with that number increasing to seven when including squads receiving votes.

Harper welcomes back nine letterwinners and six returnees with starting experience from a squad that placed third in the SEC for the second straight season and advanced to the NCAA Second Round.

Fans can learn more about tickets and games on the team’s website.

