Lady Vols picked 2nd in SEC, 15th in AP Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Tennessee Lady Vols have been picked to finish second in the league in 2021-22 by a vote from a select panel of SEC and national media members.

The projection is the highest by the Big Orange program since the 2015-16 squad was predicted to finish second in both the media and coaches’ polls. UT, which finished third the past two seasons in SEC play, welcomes back nine total letter winners and six players who were in the starting lineup a year ago.

Third-year Lady Vol head coach Kellie Harper and her staff also brought onboard the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year via the transfer portal and signed a freshman class ranked No. 9 by ProspectsNation.com and No. 15 by espnW.

South Carolina, which returns all 12 members from last season’s NCAA Final Four and SEC Tournament champion team, was picked to finish first. The Lady Gamecocks were also the preseason #1 in the Associated Press Poll released on Tuesday. The Lady Vols are preseason ranked number 15.

Falling in line after Tennessee were Texas A&M, Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas and LSU in the top half, with Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, Missouri, Florida, Auburn and Vanderbilt rounding out the bottom half of the 14-team league. The Preseason All-SEC Team consisted of only five players. Those are the five returning members of last season’s All-SEC First Team, with last year’s SEC Player of the Year projected to repeat.

PRESEASON MEDIA PREDICTIONS

Order of Finish

1. South Carolina

2. Tennessee

3. Texas A&M

4. Kentucky

5. Georgia

6. Arkansas

7. LSU

8. Ole Miss

9. Mississippi State

10. Alabama

11. Missouri

12. Florida

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

SEC Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

All-SEC First Team

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

